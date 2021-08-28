News
Azerbaijan fires at Armenia village for about 30 minutes, roofs of 10 houses are damaged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Starting from 10pm Friday, Azerbaijan fired shots for about half an hour at Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The head of this rural community, Sima Chitchyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"As a result of the shooting, the roofs [of the houses] of about 10 families in the village were damaged. Thank God no residents or soldiers were injured. At the moment it is calm in the village, there are no shootings," she added.

Azerbaijani shooting at Armenia’s villages that have now become border villages has become more frequent in recent times.
