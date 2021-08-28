Macron warns of threat Islamic State group poses

French President Emmanuel Macron warned of the threat the Islamic State (IS) group poses ahead of an Iraqi summit Saturday overshadowed by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a deadly bombing in the capital Kabul, AFP reported.
"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh [(IS)] remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government," Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in Baghdad.
Macron aims to highlight France's role in the region and its determination to press the fight against terrorism, his office said.
The French president considers Iraq "essential" to stability in the troubled Middle East, it added.