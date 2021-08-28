Protests against coronavirus health pass, mandatory vaccinations continue in France

Iran security council chief says Biden, Bennett statements threaten Tehran

Deputy PM Papikyan is appointed Armenian Territorial Development Fund Board chairman

State assistance to be provided to Armenia employers who hire soldiers with disabilities

Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Kotayk Province

Taliban calls on Kabul residents to hand over government vehicles, weapons

Armenia, Russia FMs to meet in Moscow on August 31

Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger strike is forcibly apprehended

4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Macron warns of threat Islamic State group poses

Pentagon holds talks with China military for first time under Biden

EU High Representative to Armenia FM: We are prepared to provide assistance related to border delimitation

At least 15 killed in Peru bus crash

Armenia national debt exceeds $9b

US President, Israel PM discuss bilateral cooperation

Criminal case of Azerbaijan soldier who infiltrated Martakert city is transferred to Karabakh Investigative Committee

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia village for about 30 minutes, roofs of 10 houses are damaged

692 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US says it killed Islamic State militant in Afghanistan

Newspaper: Another ‘genius idea’ radiates among Armenia pro-government MPs after recent parliament ‘battles’

Armenia FM meets with US envoy

Newspaper: Local elections expected in Armenia

Armenia’s Pashinyan holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin

Dog in India saves his owners from raging wild elephant at cost of his own life

US man wins over $18m lotto jackpot on numbers he played for 30 years

New York prison where Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously died to be closed

New mega attraction for tourists to start operations in Dubai

Kapan Mayor: Russian border to control the Goris-Shurnukh-Kapan road

Digest: Azerbaijan tells Armenia their detachment attacked, PicsArt raises $130 million in financing

Dollar still going up in Armenia

Economy minister: $60m investment program is discussed for introducing new quality gasoline stations in Armenia

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in Milan

US evacuates 105,000 people from Kabul since August 14

Armenia government to provide about $27m to Artsakh

Iran hopes achieving goal of reopening, unblocking roads will not be disrupted in Armenia’s Syunik Province

High-tech minister: Not single centimeter will be handed over from Armenia’s territory

Armenia defense minister, CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief discuss improvement of mechanisms for collective forces’ use

Yerevan neighborhood resident declares hunger strike

Armenia’s Pashinyan on regional peace: There are some positive public signals from Turkey

Armenia economy minister: Arrival of trucks from Iran to Yerevan is currently solved by bypass road

Armenia justice minister: There are human rights violations due to Azerbaijan's policy

Missing servicemen’s relatives end demonstration in front of Armenia government building

National Security Service: Azerbaijan informed Armenia that one of their border detachments was attacked

13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh, including young children

Health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: About 700 patients in severe, critical condition

Armenia MOD to 3-month military training reservists: Your presence is basis for our peace to be in strong hands

White House responds to call for Biden's resignation

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has blocked road to strike at peace agenda put forward by us

522 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Road accident in Armenia village, 2 of 3 dead are minors

Police special forces apprehend young man for shouting against Armenia PM

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh provide security for start of reservoir construction

Newspaper: Russia, Azerbaijan armed forces clash in Armenia’s Syunik Province

Quake rattles Armenia, also felt in capital Yerevan

Newspaper: Criminal case to be initiated over Armenia parliament incident

Missing soldiers’ families spend night outside Armenia government building

Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Talks on reopening of Kapan-Goris motorway sections closed by Azeris not resumed yet

Ethiopia separatists kill 210 civilians

Armenian company Picsart raised $ 130 million in development financing

Limited number of people to attend this year's Divine Liturgy at Armenian church on Van's Akhtamar Island

4th blast thundered in Kabul

4 people die in Slovakia after being vaccinated against COVID-19

Relatives of soldiers who died in Artsakh war gathered in front of government building

Ombudsman: Free movement on Armenia-Iran road is paralyzed due to Goris-Kapan road closure

Armenia's representative to UN: Aliyev admitted that he started the war in Nagorno-Karabakh

3rd explosion hits Kabul

At least 4 U.S. military personnel killed in bomb blast in Kabul

40 people killed in Kabul blasts

Armenian Ombudsman talks food, medical services access’ issues amid Azerbaijani crimes

US President believes Russian authorities know names of hackers

Seoul summons Japanese diplomat over plans to dump water from nuclear power plant

Digest: Azerbaijani soldier found in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijanis block some Armenian roads

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered

WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location

Spain launches investigation into supply of contaminated vaccine to Japan

US evacuates over 18,000 people from Afghanistan

Deputy governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Negotiations on reopening of Goris-Kapan motorway resumed

Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation

3 Armenia villages deprived of their main roads toward outside

Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan: Negotiations to reopen Goris-Kapan road not underway at the moment

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

France has new ambassador to Armenia

Armenia Border Troops’ deputy commander: Police have closed road from Kapan city

Armenia PM: Azerbaijanis have closed off road section that was not in our territory on USSR maps

Azerbaijan MOD confirms: Azeri soldier captured in Karabakh arrived there from Ganja city

Floods leave 20 people killed in Venezuela

North Korea condemns US and South Korea for conducting joint drills

China says it does not impose its ideology on anyone

4 people killed in US shooting and arson

Taliban beat TOLOnews reporter and cameraman in Kabul

Shurnukh village mayor: Azerbaijanis closed off Goris-Kapan motorway’s section in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers have just blocked road from Goris to Vorotan (PHOTOS)

683 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia National Assembly adopts new government program

Erdogan: Turkey will take steps if Armenia seizes opportunity

Head of ‘Armenia” Faction in parliament: Country’s blockade now will lead to deep blockade

Azerbaijan soldier breaks into apartment in Karabakh's Martakert city

Russia peacekeepers hold outside reception for first time in Artsakh remote villages

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MPs leave legislature sessions’ hall