Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Kotayk Province

A fatal road accident took place Saturday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 11:45am, a car hit a pedestrian on the road from Zovuni village to Kanakeravan village, and fled the scene.
The victim, a young man, was taken to a Yerevan hospital in a critical condition.
Materials are being prepared on this fact.
The police are seeking the driver of this vehicle.
The law enforcement officers at the site of this incident found traces of blood, as well as details of the car allegedly involved in this hit-and-run.
Subsequently, police received information from the aforesaid hospital that the hit-and-run victim had died without regaining consciousness.
The information about this incident was passed to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
A criminal case has been initiated on the fact.