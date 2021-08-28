News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 28
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Kotayk Province
Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Kotayk Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A fatal road accident took place Saturday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 11:45am, a car hit a pedestrian on the road from Zovuni village to Kanakeravan village, and fled the scene.

The victim, a young man, was taken to a Yerevan hospital in a critical condition.

Materials are being prepared on this fact.

The police are seeking the driver of this vehicle.

The law enforcement officers at the site of this incident found traces of blood, as well as details of the car allegedly involved in this hit-and-run.

Subsequently, police received information from the aforesaid hospital that the hit-and-run victim had died without regaining consciousness.

The information about this incident was passed to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New York prison where Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously died to be closed
The federal Bureau of Prisons said the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan will be closed at least temporarily to address issues that have long plagued the facility…
 Road accident in Armenia village, 2 of 3 dead are minors
A criminal case has been initiated…
 Police special forces apprehend young man for shouting against Armenia PM
He was walking his dog at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan…
 Floods leave 20 people killed in Venezuela
State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes…
 4 people killed in US shooting and arson
On Wednesday morning, reports of gunfire and arson came from the village of Finley…
 Armenia legislature brawl footage sent to Special Investigation Service
To prepare materials under the Criminal Procedure Code…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos