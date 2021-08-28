News
Saturday
August 28
News
4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 61 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 21 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition

A total of 11,470 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,046 of them have come back positive.

And 3,021 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed thus far in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
