Iran security council chief says Biden, Bennett statements threaten Tehran
Iran security council chief says Biden, Bennett statements threaten Tehran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in a Twitter message reacted to the first meeting between Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden and their threatening Iran, IRNA reported.

"The first meeting between Bennett and Biden and the emphasis on using 'Other Options' against Iran, while being an illegal threat to another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to reciprocal response to 'Available Options,'" Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter message on Saturday.

To note, Biden had said during his meeting with Bennett that the US could take other measures to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
