Deputy PM Papikyan is appointed Armenian Territorial Development Fund Board chairman

According to the government's decision, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Armenian Territorial Development Fund (ATDF), the latter’s news service reported.
By this decision, the coordinated actions of the state bodies managing the main spheres of the ATDF activities will be ensured—and in favor of the effective implementation of the programs being implemented.
Also, ATDF implements large-scale programs, with state funds and in close cooperation with a number of international organizations.