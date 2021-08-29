UK threatens Taliban with sanctions

London will impose sanctions on the Taliban if militants do not allow all Afghans who do not want to live under their rule to leave the country after August 31, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on The Sunday Telegraph.

The minister noted that London will apply financial sanctions if the Taliban do not provide safe movement for those who want to leave Afghanistan after the completion of the evacuation from Kabul by Western countries.

Meanwhile, Raab reserves the right to apply restrictive measures against the Taliban both unilaterally and within the framework of UN mechanisms.

The UK completed the evacuation of its citizens and the Afghans who helped them on 28 August.

In two weeks, London has evacuated from Afghanistan about 15,000 civilians - including Afghans, and 1,000 royal soldiers.