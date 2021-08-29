Biden to recall American diplomats from Afghanistan by August 31

US President Joe Biden intends to recall all diplomatic workers from Kabul by August 31, including the US Charge d'Affaires in Afghanistan Ross Wilson, The Washington Post reported.
However, it is not yet known whether the American diplomats will return later to Afghanistan, and if they do, then when exactly this will happen.
The newspaper writes that the lack of a clear plan from the government practically guarantees that the US diplomatic presence in Kabul can be interrupted for weeks, months or longer.
According to the State Department, Washington is considering a number of options for further diplomatic interaction.