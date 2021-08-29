News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 29
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
Biden to recall American diplomats from Afghanistan by August 31
Biden to recall American diplomats from Afghanistan by August 31
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden intends to recall all diplomatic workers from Kabul by August 31, including the US Charge d'Affaires in Afghanistan Ross Wilson, The Washington Post reported.

However, it is not yet known whether the American diplomats will return later to Afghanistan, and if they do, then when exactly this will happen.

The newspaper writes that the lack of a clear plan from the government practically guarantees that the US diplomatic presence in Kabul can be interrupted for weeks, months or longer.

According to the State Department, Washington is considering a number of options for further diplomatic interaction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos