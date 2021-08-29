Taliban kill Afghan singer

Afghan singer of songs and folk music, Fawad Andarabi, was killed by the Taliban in Baghlan, Times Now reported, citing the son of the artist.
According to his son, the musician was taken out of the house and shot. Andarabi supported opponents of the Taliban in songs. The Taliban consider Andarabi's music contrary to Islam.
The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to establish control over the country after the US announced the end of the military operation in Afghanistan, and on August 15 entered Kabul without a fight.