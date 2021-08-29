News
Central Bank of Afghanistan limits withdrawals to $ 200 per week
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society

Afghanistan's central bank in an official directive ordered all private and international banks to limit bank withdrawals to their clients to $ 200, according to The Khaama Press.

The directive says that the decision was made after the financial difficulties in Afghanistan and such measures are temporary.

The decision came a few hours after hundreds of people took to the streets of Kabul to protest the closure of banks.

The Central Bank also instructed all private banks in Afghanistan to resume their activities in accordance with the principles and laws of the central bank.

This is because banking services have not been available since the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15.

People faced serious problems, employers were unable to pay wages, and employees ran out of money after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan without a fight.
