Pentagon confirms US attacked car in Kabul due to ISIS threat
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US military launched a drone strike, destroying an explosive vehicle in Kabul that was intended to carry out a terrorist attack by Islamic State in Khorasan, which killed seven people, US Central Command spokesman William Urban said.

According to him, today, US forces carried out a self-defense airstrike from an unmanned aerial vehicle on a car in Kabul, eliminating an immediate threat from ISIS in Khorasan.

The US assesses the possibility that there were civilian casualties, but at the moment they do not have any evidence of this, the statement added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
