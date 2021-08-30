Brazil unveils largest Buddha statue in country

A huge Buddha statue has been erected in Ibirasu Buddhist temple in Brazil, and it is the largest statue in the country, Globo television reported.
The height of the monument is 35 meters, and it is five meters higher than the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro.
According to the temple, this 35-meter Buddha attracts a large number of tourists, as about 4,000 people come to see it every weekend.
The construction of this statue was completed last fall, after which it was consecrated according to the Buddhist ritual.
The official opening of this statue was supposed to take place in April, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.