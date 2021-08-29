News
Turkish MFA says it cannot accept refugees from Afghanistan
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would not be able to provide asylum to refugees from Afghanistan, Ahval reported.

Turkey has fully fulfilled its moral and humanitarian obligations regarding migration. There can be no question of an additional wave of refugees, the head of the department said.

Earlier, Omer Celik, an official spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said that the country does not have the resources to accept at least one additional migrant, and Turkey is not a refugee camp.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
