Monday
August 30
Biden declares major disaster in US State of Louisiana
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida beginning on August 26, and continuing, the White House informed in a statement.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the statement continues, in part.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
