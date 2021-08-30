One dead, 2 injured after road accident in Armenia town

YEREVAN. – At 8:54pm on Sunday, the Kotayk provincial crisis management center received a call informing that a road accident had taken place near the Yeghvard town highway, and there were some injured victims. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
It was found out that an Opel and VAZ-2106 had collided at a Yeghvard intersection.
The two drivers and the passenger of the VAZ-2106 were taken to a Yerevan hospital where, however, the VAZ-2106 driver—who was born in 1980—died.