News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 30
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 275 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 241,611 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,830 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 373, the total respective number so far is 226,665, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,964.

And 4,671 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,534,770 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Health ministry: 275,138 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus
Of which the first dose was 176,552, and the second dose—98,586…
 Coronavirus casualties worldwide exceed 4.5m
And the number of COVID-19 cases in the world exceeds 216.3 million…
 Protests against coronavirus health pass, mandatory vaccinations continue in France
The seventh consecutive protests are held in the country…
 4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 3,021 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 692 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh, including young children
A total of 3,017 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos