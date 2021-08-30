275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 275 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 241,611 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,830 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 373, the total respective number so far is 226,665, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,964.
And 4,671 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,534,770 such tests have been performed to date.