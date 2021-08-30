Armenia appellate court continues considering lawyers, prosecutors’ appeals in ex-President Kocharyan, others' case

The Court of Appeal of Armenia on Monday continues to consider the appeals by lawyers and prosecutors in the criminal case involving second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials.
Earlier, the Constitutional Court had declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional; this article was the basis for the aforesaid criminal case on the alleged overthrow of constitutional order in Armenia after the presidential election in 2008.
Robert Kocharyan as well as former Deputy Prime Minister—now an MP—Armen Gevorgyan, former Defense Minister—now an MP—Seyran Ohanyan, and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were charged under the aforesaid article.