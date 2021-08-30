Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh carry out actions to find ‘drones’

MOSCOW. – Within the framework of their regular combat training exercises, Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have conducted a drill to prevent possible violations by adversary drones and to ensure the security of their observation points at the Lachin corridor, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The trainings were held in six training locations.
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh continue to monitor the ceasefire on the border line of the parties in their area of responsibility, as well as to ensure the safety of vehicles, and the transport of food and various goods through the Lachin corridor.
These Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation and the ceasefire around the clock at 27 observation posts.