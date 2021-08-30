Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan’s lawyer submits to appellate court motion to cancel or reduce bail

Hovhannes Khudoyan, a lawyer of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, on Monday submitted a motion at the Court of Appeal to cancel the bail that was set in order to release Kocharyan, or to reduce its amount.
The lawyer recalled that such a motion was submitted also to the court of general jurisdiction on April 6, but this court had denied it, arguing that the amount of bail refers not only to the actions provided for in Article 300.1—which the Constitutional Court had declared unconstitutional—of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
The former president was released on a bail of 2 billion drams (about $4.1 million).
Khudoyan stated that most of the reasons for determining the aforementioned precautionary measure by the decision of the court of first instance on the termination of the criminal prosecution under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code have been eliminated.