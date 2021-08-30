Confusion arises during Armenia appellate court hearing of case of ex-President Kocharyan, others

There was confusion during Monday’s Court of Appeal hearing on the appeals by lawyers and prosecutors in the criminal case involving Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials.
Submitting their motion, Prosecutor Gevorg Baghdasaryan asked that this case be returned to the court of first instance.
The second president’s lawyer, Hayk Alumyan, asked where this case was.
"One case cannot be in two courts at the same time. Where is the case?" Alumyan asked.
The presiding judge responded that this case was in the court of first instance.
Prosecutor Gevorg Baghdasaryan clarified that the appeal in this case was being considered in the Court of Appeal.
"The court of first instance has made a decision on the case—on its termination; that is what is in the Court of Appeal," Prosecutor Petros Petrosyan explained, in turn.