News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 30
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.71
EUR
580.45
RUB
6.67
Show news feed
Lawyer of Armenia officer accused in 62 Shirak residents’ case: How was connection cut off on day of Azerbaijan attack?
Lawyer of Armenia officer accused in 62 Shirak residents’ case: How was connection cut off on day of Azerbaijan attack?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The law enforcement bodies find that the head of the headquarters of the most ordinary battalion of the most ordinary military unit—with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel Arsen Ghazaryan, is responsible for the defeat. Vahan Hovhannisyan, the lawyer of Ghazaryan who is accused in the capture of 62 Shirak Province residents by Azerbaijan, said this at a press conference Monday.

"Many people think that the highest bodies of our political or military authorities (…) are guilty of handing over Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd [villages in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] and capturing of 62 people, but in reality this is not the case," the lawyer said, in particular.

According to Hovhannisyan, Arsen Ghazaryan is a long-term officer with many years of experience.

Referring to the charge brought against Lieutenant Colonel Ghazaryan, the lawyer noted that the body conducting this proceeding had departed from the current procedure for deciding this charge, and the latter was not clear.

Touching upon the attack by the Azerbaijani army to Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd, Vahan Hovhannisyan stated that Arsen Ghazaryan, being deployed in the area, had carried out the order by his commanding officer.

"The actual attack on the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd took place on December 13. On December 13, the Armenian communication operators are accidentally disconnected in the given area. If before that at least it was possible to contact the subordinate divisions with mobile phones, there was no mobile connection on the day of the incident.

The body conducting the proceedings needs to take certain actions to find out how the connection was accidentally cut off on the day of the attack of the Azerbaijani troops and it was not possible to carry out a proper defense. The Armenian side was armed with machine guns, whereas the Azerbaijani servicemen—armed to the teeth," the attorney said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Iran hopes achieving goal of reopening, unblocking roads will not be disrupted in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Tehran hopes that the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over general delimitation will be resolved in peaceful atmosphere…
 High-tech minister: Not single centimeter will be handed over from Armenia’s territory
Vahagn Khachatryan spoke on the Azerbaijani military’s closure of some sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway of Armenia…
 Armenia justice minister: There are human rights violations due to Azerbaijan's policy
Andreasyan, however, did not give a legal response to the question as to whether the Kapan-Goris motorway’s some sections that are closed off by the Azerbaijani armed forces are the territory of Armenia or, as the Azerbaijanis claim, they are Azerbaijani…
 Missing servicemen’s relatives end demonstration in front of Armenia government building
One of them told Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that they had met with PM Nikol Pashinyan…
 National Security Service: Azerbaijan informed Armenia that one of their border detachments was attacked
And work continues on reopening the Goris-Vorotan and Shurnukh-Karmrakar sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has blocked road to strike at peace agenda put forward by us
According to Pashinyan, this action contradicts the agreements reached in 2020…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos