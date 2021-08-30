Economist: Armenia exports’ growth connected with external factors

YEREVAN. – The public administration system in the country remains expensive and inefficient, and the growth of exports from Armenia is connected with external factors, economist Ashot Tavadyan told a press conference Monday. According to him, this is connected with major problems from the point of view of the structure of Armenia’s economy.

"For example, the increase of the MPs' salary does not affect their work efficiency. Criteria should be set for how bonuses should be paid in the state apparatus. The government's program should indicate the goals, mechanisms, methods and means, whereas we do not see that," he said.

In his analysis of the Armenian economy in the first half of 2021, the economist recorded an increase in trade in six months, compared to the same period last year, as exports from Armenia increased by 23.34%.

"Tourism is recording a restorative growth. 153,000 tourists visited Armenia in the first quarter of 2021, which is only 38% of the indicator for the second quarter of 2019. It is predicted that tourism will return to the level of 2019 in 2-3 years," his analysis reads, in part.

Tavadyan noted that a stimulating tax policy is needed for the growth of investments in Armenia’s economy.

"Besides, the attempt of political solution of communications’ issues is inadmissible. The issues of active activity of the North-South [road] corridor and the railway to Abkhazia should be a priority for us [Armenia]," the economist concluded.