Moscow Armenian Theater actor dies during performance

Artur Dilanyan, an actor of the Moscow Armenian Theater, died during a performance, TASS reports.
He was 59 years old.
Dilanyan had felt ill on stage.
An ambulance was called, but the paramedics who arrived at the scene could not save his life.
He died in the 22nd minute of a performance—right on the stage.
"He was playing comedy. A stroke, and that's it. It is impossible to believe," said the agency's interlocutor.
Artur Dilanyan was born on September 9, 1961, he worked at the Moscow Armenian Theater for almost 20 years, and he played in numerous movies, too.