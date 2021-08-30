Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP summoned to Special Investigation Service

Aghvan Vardanyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly (NA), has been summoned to the Special Investigation Service (SIS).
Vardanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he was called for an interview within the framework of the materials being prepared at the SIS in connection with the incident that took place in the NA on August 25.
There was a frequent tension between the opposition and pro-government MPs during last week’s parliamentary debates on the program of the new government, and this tension was turning into a brawl between these lawmakers.