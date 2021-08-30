Azerbaijan president: Current course of events shows that Karabakh conflict would never be resolved peacefully

The post-war period, and the actions of international forces show that the Karabakh conflict would never be resolved through negotiations, said Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported.
"As is known, the negotiation process lasted almost 30 years, but did not yield any results. The current course of events, the period of the Second Karabakh War, and the actions of international forces show that this issue would never be resolved through negotiations," he said.
Aliyev stressed that the international community tried to present this frozen conflict as an option without an alternative.
"We [Azerbaijan] had a completely different opinion, and I never hid it. I was saying that if the issue is not resolved peacefully, we will restore our territorial integrity by military means," the Azerbaijani president added.