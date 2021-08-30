News
Dollar drops in Armenia
YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.49/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by 0.22 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 582.27 (up by AMD 1.82), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 678.70 (up by AMD 1.87), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.70 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 374.6, AMD 28,535.13 and AMD 15,723.28, respectively.
