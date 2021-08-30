Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s health grows worse in prison

The health condition of Armen Charchyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) and former director of Izmirlian Medical Center of Yerevan, has deteriorated. Aram Vardevanyan, another lawmaker from this faction and a lawyer by profession, on Monday told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
He noted that Charchyan was taken to a civic hospital.
"In these conditions, a court session should be convened immediately on the issue of Charchyan's pretrial measure [of arrest]," Vardevanyan added.
On August 23, the Criminal Court of Appeal granted the prosecution’s appeal of the lower court decision to release Armen Charchyan on bail. After this court decision, Charchyan went to the penitentiary on his own initiative, and then was arrested.
Armen Charchyan is charged with electoral fraud.