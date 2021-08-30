Israeli Defense Minister meets with the President of Palestine

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank. This is the first high-level meeting between the two sides in many years, AP reports.

The meeting between Benny Gantz and Mahmoud Abbas signaled a possible change in course after the almost complete cessation of contacts between Abbas and Israeli leaders in recent years.

It came two days after President Joe Biden called on Israel's new prime minister to take steps to improve the lives of Palestinians.

Gantz told Abbas that Israel will take new measures to strengthen the Palestinian economy. The parties also discussed security issues and agreed to keep in touch.

A Palestinian spokesman said Gantz and Abbas discussed possible steps to improve the atmosphere. This, he said, includes a Palestinian demand for an end to Israeli military operations in the Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank, allowing more Palestinian workers to enter Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a hardliner who opposes Palestinian independence, as are key partners in his diverse ruling coalition. But Bennett said he supports the development of the Palestinian economy and the expansion of Palestinian autonomy.