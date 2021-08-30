News
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls Karabakh Armenians ‘hated enemy’
Azerbaijan's Aliyev calls Karabakh Armenians 'hated enemy'
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) a "hated enemy."

The leader of Azerbaijan has not hidden his fascist attitude towards the Armenians of Karabakh in the past, too, and there is a lot of evidence for that.

However, Aliyev's latest statement during an event in Artsakh’s occupied Shushi city stands out among others. The Azerbaijani leader involuntarily admitted that he fears as much as he hates the Armenians of Karabakh.

"I myself chose the construction site of the new five-star hotel on the very spot where the hated enemy was constructing the building the of the ‘Parliament of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.’ It was being done to ridicule us [Azerbaijan]. There is no concept of ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.’ The foundation of this building was already laid; even the stone work was finished. On my instructions, this devil's lair was destroyed in Shushi," Aliyev said.

Note that in Islam, however, the devil has a special place, being an opponent almost equal to God.
