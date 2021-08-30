Digest: Turkey talks normalising relations with Armenia, soldier injured in Karabakh

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.08.21:
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara can start work on a gradual normalization of relations with Armenia if Yerevan refuses the policy of unilateral accusations, Anadolu reported.
The head of Turkey commented on the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that Yerevan has received some positive signals from Turkey to establish peace in the region and is ready to evaluate them.
If Yerevan is ready to move in this direction, Ankara can start work on a gradual normalization of relations with Armenia.
Erdogan recalled Ankara's proposal to create a five-sided platform in the Caucasus with the participation of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Armenia.
- A soldier has been injured in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].
According to the Artsakh defense ministry, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have violated the ceasefire and began shelling at the combat positions of the Karabakh Defense Army located in the direction of the Tagavard settlement.
The units of the Defense Army suppressed the opposition fire.
- As of 11am, Azerbaijani servicemen deliberately set fire—from nearby their tents—in the vicinity the villages of Sotk and Kut. This is stated in a statement issued Sunday by the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan.
“During the day, the fires in the direction of Sotk village of RA Gegharkunik Province were extinguished, whereas the fires in the vicinity of Kut were not extinguished and spread due to weather conditions. Published photos show the current state of affairs.
- Levon Aronian made a good start at the Aimchess US Rapid online chess tournament.
The Armenian grandmaster scored 4 points and is the sole leader of the tournament table. Aronian won three victories and ended two games in a draw.
The tournament will end on September 5th.
- 275 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Armenia Monday morning, bringing the total number to 241,611 cases. Also, 8,964 people are currently being treated, 226,665 people have recovered thus far, and 4,830 patients have died so far; and seven of them—within the last day. A total of 1,534,770 people have been tested to date.