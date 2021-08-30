Ukraine and Armenia to cooperate in attracting investments

Armenian Ministry of Education and French Embassy sign cooperation agreement

Israeli Defense Minister meets with the President of Palestine

Uzbekistan completely closes border with Afghanistan

IAEA: North Korea seems to have restarted nuclear reactor

EU recommends restoring restrictions on US tourists

Digest: Turkey talks normalising relations with Armenia, soldier injured in Karabakh

Dollar drops in Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls Karabakh Armenians ‘hated enemy’

Azerbaijan president: Current course of events shows that Karabakh conflict would never be resolved peacefully

Divine Liturgy served in Armenian church of Turkey’s Malatya for first time since 1915 (VIDEO)

Economist: Armenia exports’ growth connected with external factors

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s health grows worse in prison

Moscow Armenian Theater actor dies during performance

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s complicity, sending militants from Afghanistan to occupied part of Karabakh

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP summoned to Special Investigation Service

Officer charged with Azerbaijan’s capturing of 62 Armenia soldiers in Artsakh: They were forces 15 times greater

FM: Armenian captives in Azerbaijan are subjected to torture

Lawyer of Armenia officer accused in 62 Shirak residents’ case: How was connection cut off on day of Azerbaijan attack?

Health ministry: 275,138 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh carry out actions to find ‘drones’

Confusion arises during Armenia appellate court hearing of case of ex-President Kocharyan, others

Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan’s lawyer submits to appellate court motion to cancel or reduce bail

Prosecution in case on Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, others: Charge should be re-qualified

Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested

275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia appellate court continues considering lawyers, prosecutors’ appeals in ex-President Kocharyan, others' case

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Russia

Coronavirus casualties worldwide exceed 4.5m

One dead, 2 injured after road accident in Armenia town

Brazil unveils largest Buddha statue in country

Unidentified gunman opens fire inside Toronto shopping mall

Explosions occur in Kabul Monday morning

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers deliberately set fires near Sotk, Kut villages

Biden declares major disaster in US State of Louisiana

Death toll rises to 7 in US missile strike in Kabul

US hits Kabul territory

At least 30 people killed in airstrike on a Yemeni military base

Turkey speaks about normalising relations with Armenia

Pentagon confirms US attacked car in Kabul due to ISIS threat

Macron talks revival of ISIS activity in Iraq and Syria

Turkish MFA says it cannot accept refugees from Afghanistan

Central Bank of Afghanistan limits withdrawals to $ 200 per week

US evacuates nearly 2,000 people from Afghanistan over past day

Taliban kill Afghan singer

Afghans in Greece advocate peace amid chaos in Kabul

383 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Biden to recall American diplomats from Afghanistan by August 31

Azerbaijan opens fire on Sotk positions of Armenia

UK threatens Taliban with sanctions

State Emergency Service of Artsakh: The body of another Armenian soldier was found in the Jrakan region

Shelling from Azerbaijan damaged wall of one of residential buildings in Kut village

Soldier injured in Arstsakh

Protests against coronavirus health pass, mandatory vaccinations continue in France

Iran security council chief says Biden, Bennett statements threaten Tehran

Deputy PM Papikyan is appointed Armenian Territorial Development Fund Board chairman

State assistance to be provided to Armenia employers who hire soldiers with disabilities

Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Kotayk Province

Taliban calls on Kabul residents to hand over government vehicles, weapons

Armenia, Russia FMs to meet in Moscow on August 31

Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger strike is forcibly apprehended

4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Macron warns of threat Islamic State group poses

Pentagon holds talks with China military for first time under Biden

EU High Representative to Armenia FM: We are prepared to provide assistance related to border delimitation

At least 15 killed in Peru bus crash

Armenia national debt exceeds $9b

US President, Israel PM discuss bilateral cooperation

Criminal case of Azerbaijan soldier who infiltrated Martakert city is transferred to Karabakh Investigative Committee

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia village for about 30 minutes, roofs of 10 houses are damaged

692 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US says it killed Islamic State militant in Afghanistan

Newspaper: Another ‘genius idea’ radiates among Armenia pro-government MPs after recent parliament ‘battles’

Armenia FM meets with US envoy

Newspaper: Local elections expected in Armenia

Armenia’s Pashinyan holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin

Dog in India saves his owners from raging wild elephant at cost of his own life

US man wins over $18m lotto jackpot on numbers he played for 30 years

New York prison where Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously died to be closed

New mega attraction for tourists to start operations in Dubai

Kapan Mayor: Russian border to control the Goris-Shurnukh-Kapan road

Digest: Azerbaijan tells Armenia their detachment attacked, PicsArt raises $130 million in financing

Dollar still going up in Armenia

Economy minister: $60m investment program is discussed for introducing new quality gasoline stations in Armenia

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in Milan

US evacuates 105,000 people from Kabul since August 14

Armenia government to provide about $27m to Artsakh

Iran hopes achieving goal of reopening, unblocking roads will not be disrupted in Armenia’s Syunik Province

High-tech minister: Not single centimeter will be handed over from Armenia’s territory

Armenia defense minister, CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief discuss improvement of mechanisms for collective forces’ use

Yerevan neighborhood resident declares hunger strike

Armenia’s Pashinyan on regional peace: There are some positive public signals from Turkey

Armenia economy minister: Arrival of trucks from Iran to Yerevan is currently solved by bypass road

Armenia justice minister: There are human rights violations due to Azerbaijan's policy

Missing servicemen’s relatives end demonstration in front of Armenia government building

National Security Service: Azerbaijan informed Armenia that one of their border detachments was attacked

13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh, including young children

Health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: About 700 patients in severe, critical condition

Armenia MOD to 3-month military training reservists: Your presence is basis for our peace to be in strong hands

White House responds to call for Biden's resignation