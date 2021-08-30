Ukraine and Armenia to cooperate in attracting investments

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba took part in an online meeting of the Executive Director of UkraineInvest Sergey Tsivkach with the General Director of the Investment Promotion Center under the Government of Armenia Levon Hovhannisyan, AnalitikaUA.net reported.
During the meeting, issues related to the search for ways of mutual investment were discussed, and it was also noted that there are similar problems that Ukraine and Armenia face when looking for foreign investments.
Following the meeting, a framework memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Center for Investment Promotion Enterprise Armenia and the Government Office for Attracting and Supporting Investments UkraineInvest.