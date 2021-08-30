Uzbekistan completely closes border with Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported that the border with Afghanistan is completely closed, the ground crossing through the Termez checkpoint is not carried out, TASS reported.

In order to ensure security, the Uzbek-Afghan border is now completely closed, and there is no ground crossing through the Termez checkpoint. In the near future, the opening of the Termez checkpoint on the Uzbek-Afghan border is not planned, the press service reported on Monday.

The ministry warned that any attempts to cross the border, regardless of their reasons, will be suppressed in accordance with the legislation of Uzbekistan.

As the Foreign Ministry noted, over the past 12 days, Uzbekistan has provided assistance to a number of states in the implementation of humanitarian operations to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan, who arrived and left Uzbekistan exclusively by air.