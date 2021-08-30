News
EU recommends restoring restrictions on US tourists
EU recommends restoring restrictions on US tourists
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The European Union has recommended 27 member countries to restore restrictions on tourists from the United States due to the increase in the number of coronavirus infections, AP reported.

The Council's decision to remove the United States from the list of safe countries for non-essential travel overrides June's recommendation to lift restrictions on US travelers ahead of the summer tourist season. However, this recommendation is optional.

The EU does not have a single travel policy for COVID-19, and national governments have the power to decide whether they keep their borders open to US tourists.

The EU has also removed Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the list of safe countries.
