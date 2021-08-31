Armenia ombudsman reaffirms Azerbaijan soldiers’ deliberate starting fire near Sotk, Kut villages of Gegharkunik

I reaffirm my statement yesterday that Azerbaijani servicemen are deliberately setting fires—from near their tents—in the vicinity of Sotk and Kut villages of Gegharkunik [Province]. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on Facebook Monday evening.
"The Ministry of Defense [(MOD)] of Azerbaijan today issued an official statement denying the undeniable facts I have published.
All these facts were passed on to the Human Rights Defender’s staff by the villagers. We have thoroughly verified this from several sources, including from objective evidence.
Yesterday we decided not to publish all of them, but after today's denial of the Azerbaijani MOD, I am publishing an additional video-proof that it was made from the village of Kut yesterday, at around 10:30pm.
So, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan aims to cover up their criminal acts against the RA civilian population, especially in the RA sovereign territory, and their armed forces must rule out violations of the rights of the RA citizens.
Everyone should always keep in mind that the Human Rights Defender of Armenia publishes only solid facts and there is more than what is published. All of them are registered and sent to international organizations," Tatoyan added.