Newspaper: Armenia authorities trying to cause rift among parliament opposition factions, MPs

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: The [new] National Assembly will begin its work on September 13. From the first session it became obvious that the two [parliamentary] opposition factions operate quite systematically, and coherently—in terms of content.

According to Past newspaper’s information, this circumstance worries the authorities, which are preparing certain steps—sometimes are even taking—trying to cause a rift among the parliamentary opposition—undermining the unity.

In addition to the known provocations and the clashes provoked by the authorities, the authorities are also trying to use other methods. In particular, pro-government MPs have an instruction to regularly harshly criticize and target a certain circle of opposition MPs.

At the same time, there are several [opposition] MPs whom they try to praise and flatter in every way, to oppose them to other opposition MPs in a positive light. According to our information, this has several purposes at once. First, the authorities are trying to cause a rift among the [parliamentary] opposition factions and the MPs, on the other hand, to discredit the mentioned MPs with their praises.