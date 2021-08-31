News
Tuesday
August 31
News
Some 30,000 people evacuated in California due to wildfires
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The wildfire in El Dorado County of the US State of California area has caused the evacuations of some 30,000 people. This is noted in a statement issued by the Office of the Governor of California.

The area of this wildfire, which had started in mid-August in the Sierra Nevada mountain range of eastern California, exceeded 700 square kilometers on Monday.

The wildfire has started approaching the settlements. As a result, state authorities were forced to declare an evacuation in El Dorado.

The wildfire also threatens the Lake Tahoe resort area where tourists like to relax. Evacuation is underway from this area, too.

Emergency services estimate that these wildfires could destroy up to 20,000 buildings.

On Monday, the California governor's office announced a ban, from August 31 to September 17, on visits to the forest areas of this state.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
