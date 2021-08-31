Russia peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for Nagorno-Karabakh children

MOSCOW. – On the occasion of Knowledge Day, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized a humanitarian action for the children of the bordering Martuni Region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
In the secondary school of Machkalashen village, these peacekeepers congratulated about 100 schoolchildren and teachers on the beginning of the new academic year.
"Stationery for successful education was distributed to the students of School No. 2," said, in particular, Ruslan Ivanov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.