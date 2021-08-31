News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Russia peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for Nagorno-Karabakh children
Russia peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for Nagorno-Karabakh children
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society


MOSCOW. – On the occasion of Knowledge Day, the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent organized a humanitarian action for the children of the bordering Martuni Region of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In the secondary school of Machkalashen village, these peacekeepers congratulated about 100 schoolchildren and teachers on the beginning of the new academic year.

"Stationery for successful education was distributed to the students of School No. 2," said, in particular, Ruslan Ivanov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos