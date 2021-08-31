Armenia PM congratulates Kyrgyzstan President on Independence Day anniversary

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary.
"I am convinced that the good traditions of mutual respect and friendship between the peoples of our countries will continue to be a solid basis for multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the warm reception I received at Cholpon-Ata [i.e., where Pashinyan attended a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council]. I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to implement our agreements soon," the message reads, in part.