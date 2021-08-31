News
Tuesday
August 31
37,000 first-graders start school in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

This year, about 37,000 first-graders in Armenia are starting school for the first time on August 31, instead of the traditional September 1.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Health have made this decision so that there will be no large crowds of parents and students in front of schools, and it will be possible to comply with the anti-epidemic rules due to the coronavirus.

The solemn entrance of the first-graders to their schools is organized one day earlier this year, and today’s respective festive events are held outdoors.
