Armenia Investigative Committee: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – At 10:35pm on Monday, the Yerevan Police received a call informing that there was a dead body with a gunshot wound inside a car that was parked in front of a house near Artashat Highway.
The body of a man born in 1984 was found inside this car—and with a gunshot wound to his head, and a pistol, with one unfired bullet, in his right hand, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It was found out that this man had committed suicide with the aforesaid pistol.
The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case.
The criminal investigation continues.