News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in Yerevan
Armenia Investigative Committee: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 10:35pm on Monday, the Yerevan Police received a call informing that there was a dead body with a gunshot wound inside a car that was parked in front of a house near Artashat Highway.

The body of a man born in 1984 was found inside this car—and with a gunshot wound to his head, and a pistol, with one unfired bullet, in his right hand, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that this man had committed suicide with the aforesaid pistol.

The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case.

The criminal investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armed robbery occurs at bank branch in Yerevan shopping mall
The robber was rendered ineffective on the spot…
 Some 30,000 people evacuated in California due to wildfires
The affected area has exceeded 700 square kilometers…
 Dead body of man, 37, with gunshot wound is found in car in Yerevan
A criminal case has been initiated…
 One dead, 2 injured after road accident in Armenia town
Two cars collided at a Yeghvard intersection…
 Unidentified gunman opens fire inside Toronto shopping mall
Police have placed this mall on lockdown…
 Explosions occur in Kabul Monday morning
Blasts have been heard in the Afghan capital for the past hour…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos