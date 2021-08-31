News
Tuesday
August 31
News
Tuesday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
No electricity in court where Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case is heard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

There is no electricity in the building of the Yerevan court where the hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—has resumed Tuesday.

As a result, the holding of this court session is uncertain.

As reported earlier, during the previous court hearing last week, defense attorney Erik Aleksanyan had announced his intention to file a motion for the recusal of presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan.

Today's court session started, the judge took her seat, but it is impossible to guess what happened in the courtroom, as the loudspeakers do not work.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
