Fallen soldier’s family stages protest outside Armenia government building

The family of fallen soldier Narek Gevorgyan is holding a protest in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.
“I went to Yerablur [Military Pantheon], I saw, the grave of my child is not [there], [his] picture is fallen on the ground; this is a blasphemy,” the father of this fallen serviceman said during this protest.
"They say by the order of the prime minister. I call on everyone to gather in front of the government [building]. The one who gave that order must answer that they are demolishing the grave of the heroes in Yerablur today," he added.
On Monday afternoon, the tombstone, columns, and benches of the grave of Narek Gevorgyan—a 1st Degree Battle Cross hero—were demolished at and stolen from Yerablur Military Pantheon.
Narek's father, Roman Gevorgyan, said that they had been to Yerablur last night and that the tombstone was in place, but it had been demolished and taken away during the day.
According to him, he had received special permission from the former and current ministers of defense, from other responsible bodies, to place that tombstone, but they had come and seen that there was no tombstone, no columns, and no benches at the aforesaid grave.