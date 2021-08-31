Opposition MP: ‘Positive signals’ being exchanged with Turkey are new trap for Armenia

The "positive signals" being exchanged with Turkey are a new trap for Armenia, into which the Armenian authorities are trying to pull us. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.
"First of all, Turkey's preconditions being imposed on us, including the issue of recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, remain on the agenda.
Second, one of the demands is to stop pushing forward the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
At the same time, it needs to be realized that especially in our region, the foreign policy, military, economic, information policy of Turkey and Azerbaijan are harmonized, and these countries have a pre-agreed role distribution.
In short, if Azerbaijan acts from the position of a policy of border provocations, then it is not only agreed with Turkey, but also receives the support of that country.
In this case, to speak about the possible normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, or the positive signals being received, is completely illogical," Abrahamyan added.