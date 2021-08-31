ECtHR ruling: Ambassador to Sweden, Iceland to get compensation from Armenia government

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ruled that there is a violation of Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights and appropriate compensation shall be awarded in the case—regarding the March 1, 2008 case—of Aleksandr Arzumanyan v. Armenia. Arzumanyan's attorney Liparit Simonyan on Tuesday wrote about this on Facebook.
"I and [attorney] Vahe Grigoryan [who currently serves as a judge in the Constitutional Court of Armenia] have represented Aleksandr Arzumanyan's interests in this case," Simonyan added, in part.
Arzumanyan had won the aforesaid lawsuit against Armenia in the ECtHR. Accordingly, 9,000 euros will be provided to him from the state budget—and for non-pecuniary damage, and another 2,600 euros—for costs and expenses.
Aleksandr Arzumanyan currently serves as Armenia's Ambassador to Sweden and Iceland.