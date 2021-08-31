Eurasian Development Bank wants to become one of largest creditors of Armenia economy

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) wants to increase its share in Armenia's investments to up to 15%. This is stated in the bank's 2022-26 strategy.
In five years, EDB plans to increase the amount of projects in the participating countries 2.7 times, bringing it to up to $10.9 billion.
At the same time, attention will be paid to small participating countries. Accordingly, the combined amount of these investments in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan will reach $500 million, or four times more than in 2020.
In addition, the EDB plans to become a major participant in the funding of three major investment projects, and about $1.2 billion will be allocated to this end. One of these projects is connected with the expansion of the Europe-Western China railway. Another project is the single infrastructure for the transportation of goods from the EDB countries. Another project is to increase the capacity of hydropower.
Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan participate in the Eurasian Development Bank.