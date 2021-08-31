Armenia FM: Tense situation in region is consequence of Azerbaijan's destructive policy

The tense situation in the region is a consequence of Azerbaijan's destructive policy. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Tuesday’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.
Mirzoyan that this is his first foreign trip as Foreign Minister, and this visit is not accidental, as Russia is Armenia's military-political ally and main economic partner.
He reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to further develop relations within the framework of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.
Emphasizing the importance of maintaining constant contacts at a high level, Mirzoyan noted that this is especially important amid the rapidly changing trends and the situation created during Azerbaijan’s 44-day war against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) last fall.
"Stability and peace in our region are our strategy, and we are ready for an active dialogue in that regard. However, the situation in the region remains tense due to Azerbaijan's destructive policy.
I would like to recall that Baku is not fulfilling its obligations under the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020.
Moreover, violating international law, Azerbaijan is taking openly provocative steps, which are a direct encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, which we faced this year on May 12.
All these actions are accompanied by ongoing Armenophobic and aggressive statements, rhetoric of the Azerbaijani authorities.
Baku refuses to fulfill its obligations, first of all, in connection with the return of [Armenian] prisoners of war and detainees," said the Armenian Foreign Minister.