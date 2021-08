Merkel says that Germany is trying to establish contact with Taliban

Digest: More on COVID-19 in Armenia, armed robbery takes place in Yerevan

Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs

Russia’s Lavrov: Rhetoric of both sides of Karabakh conflict needs to be moderated

Armenia’s Mirzoyan: We will respect Afghanistan people’s choice

Armenia FM: No negotiations on peace agreement with Azerbaijan underway

Eurasian Development Bank wants to become one of largest creditors of Armenia economy

Armenia Investigative Committee: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car in Yerevan

Lavrov: In talks with Armenia FM we will separately discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Opposition MP: ‘Positive signals’ being exchanged with Turkey are new trap for Armenia

Armenia FM: Tense situation in region is consequence of Azerbaijan's destructive policy

ECtHR ruling: Ambassador to Sweden, Iceland to get compensation from Armenia government

Armenia, Russia FMs hold tete-a-tete meeting

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing not held

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan MOD aims to cover up their criminal acts against Armenia civilian population

Fallen soldier’s family stages protest outside Armenia government building

No electricity in court where Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case is heard

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes

524 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

OSCE Minsk Group new Russian Co-Chair visits Azerbaijan

Armed robbery occurs at bank branch in Yerevan shopping mall

37,000 first-graders start school in Armenia

Armenia PM congratulates Kyrgyzstan President on Independence Day anniversary

Some 30,000 people evacuated in California due to wildfires

Russia peacekeepers hold humanitarian action for Nagorno-Karabakh children

Dead body of man, 37, with gunshot wound is found in car in Yerevan

Newspaper: Artsakh independence anniversary to be celebrated without Armenia top leadership for first time in history

Newspaper: Armenia authorities trying to cause rift among parliament opposition factions, MPs

Armenia PM goes on short vacation

UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution

Pentagon announces US completion of evacuation out of Kabul airport

Armenia ombudsman reaffirms Azerbaijan soldiers’ deliberate starting fire near Sotk, Kut villages of Gegharkunik

Ukraine and Armenia to cooperate in attracting investments

Armenian Ministry of Education and French Embassy sign cooperation agreement

Israeli Defense Minister meets with the President of Palestine

Uzbekistan completely closes border with Afghanistan

IAEA: North Korea seems to have restarted nuclear reactor

EU recommends restoring restrictions on US tourists

Digest: Turkey talks normalising relations with Armenia, soldier injured in Karabakh

Dollar drops in Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls Karabakh Armenians ‘hated enemy’

Azerbaijan president: Current course of events shows that Karabakh conflict would never be resolved peacefully

Divine Liturgy served in Armenian church of Turkey’s Malatya for first time since 1915 (VIDEO)

Economist: Armenia exports’ growth connected with external factors

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s health grows worse in prison

Moscow Armenian Theater actor dies during performance

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s complicity, sending militants from Afghanistan to occupied part of Karabakh

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP summoned to Special Investigation Service

Officer charged with Azerbaijan’s capturing of 62 Armenia soldiers in Artsakh: They were forces 15 times greater

FM: Armenian captives in Azerbaijan are subjected to torture

Lawyer of Armenia officer accused in 62 Shirak residents’ case: How was connection cut off on day of Azerbaijan attack?

Health ministry: 275,138 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh carry out actions to find ‘drones’

Confusion arises during Armenia appellate court hearing of case of ex-President Kocharyan, others

Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan’s lawyer submits to appellate court motion to cancel or reduce bail

Prosecution in case on Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, others: Charge should be re-qualified

Artsakh Investigative Committee: Azerbaijan soldier who entered Martakert city apartment is arrested

275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia appellate court continues considering lawyers, prosecutors’ appeals in ex-President Kocharyan, others' case

Armenia FM to pay working visit to Russia

Coronavirus casualties worldwide exceed 4.5m

One dead, 2 injured after road accident in Armenia town

Brazil unveils largest Buddha statue in country

Unidentified gunman opens fire inside Toronto shopping mall

Explosions occur in Kabul Monday morning

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers deliberately set fires near Sotk, Kut villages

Biden declares major disaster in US State of Louisiana

Death toll rises to 7 in US missile strike in Kabul

US hits Kabul territory

At least 30 people killed in airstrike on a Yemeni military base

Turkey speaks about normalising relations with Armenia

Pentagon confirms US attacked car in Kabul due to ISIS threat

Macron talks revival of ISIS activity in Iraq and Syria

Turkish MFA says it cannot accept refugees from Afghanistan

Central Bank of Afghanistan limits withdrawals to $ 200 per week

US evacuates nearly 2,000 people from Afghanistan over past day

Taliban kill Afghan singer

Afghans in Greece advocate peace amid chaos in Kabul

383 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Biden to recall American diplomats from Afghanistan by August 31

Azerbaijan opens fire on Sotk positions of Armenia

UK threatens Taliban with sanctions

State Emergency Service of Artsakh: The body of another Armenian soldier was found in the Jrakan region

Shelling from Azerbaijan damaged wall of one of residential buildings in Kut village

Soldier injured in Arstsakh

Protests against coronavirus health pass, mandatory vaccinations continue in France

Iran security council chief says Biden, Bennett statements threaten Tehran

Deputy PM Papikyan is appointed Armenian Territorial Development Fund Board chairman

State assistance to be provided to Armenia employers who hire soldiers with disabilities

Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Kotayk Province

Taliban calls on Kabul residents to hand over government vehicles, weapons

Armenia, Russia FMs to meet in Moscow on August 31

Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger strike is forcibly apprehended

4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Macron warns of threat Islamic State group poses

Pentagon holds talks with China military for first time under Biden

EU High Representative to Armenia FM: We are prepared to provide assistance related to border delimitation

At least 15 killed in Peru bus crash

Armenia national debt exceeds $9b

US President, Israel PM discuss bilateral cooperation