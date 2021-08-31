Lavrov: In talks with Armenia FM we will separately discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

In the talks with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, we will separately discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during Tuesday’s meeting in Moscow with Mirzoyan.
Welcoming his counterpart, Lavrov noted that today there is a good opportunity to exchange views on how things are going in the bilateral sphere. "Bilateral contacts are rich in economic, investment, and security spheres," the Russian FM said.
Also, Lavrov noted the importance of contacts at the parliamentary level. "We want those relations to continue to be enriched for the benefit of the citizens.
The international topic has a considerable place in our discussions. We closely cooperate in the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, we have a sectoral mechanism of consultations on various aspects of world politics.
We will discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh separately. There are issues that our military solves on a daily basis—with our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners. There is a tripartite working group at the level of deputy prime ministers. It is a full agenda.
And it is good that a few days after your appointment [as FM] we can discuss our cooperation. This is your first foreign visit as Foreign Minister, which stresses the allied nature of our relations," Lavrov concluded addressing Mirzoyan.