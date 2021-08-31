Merkel says that Germany is trying to establish contact with Taliban

Germany is negotiating with some European countries on how to establish contacts with representatives of the radical Afghan Taliban movement in Kabul or in the region, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference before talks with her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz.
Germany is talking with some countries - France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy - about how, if anything happens, we can have a temporary or enhanced presence in Kabul or the region and cooperate there [among ourselves] at the European level in order to generally be able to establish negotiations contacts with the Taliban, Merkel said.
At the same time, she noted that there is no talk of diplomatic recognition of the Taliban.