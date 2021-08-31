News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Russia’s Lavrov: Rhetoric of both sides of Karabakh conflict needs to be moderated
Russia’s Lavrov: Rhetoric of both sides of Karabakh conflict needs to be moderated
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The rhetoric of both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict needs to be moderated. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this at Tuesday’s joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow.

"Our [i.e., Russia’s] position is the following: we are completely inclined to the documents which our leaders have approved in a trilateral format, on November 9, 2020 and this year on January 11.

Now I proceed from the fact that we are not talking about the resumption of the process, but about the fulfillment of what has already been signed. For that, it is necessary to ensure reliable security, and, of course, to start rebuilding trust.

A trilateral working group—at the level of [Armenian, Russian, and Azerbaijani] deputy prime ministers—, which deals with the restoration of transport communications and economic ties, has a special role here; this will be a very important means.

We consider it important to moderate the rhetoric of both sides, which will create conditions for a final, full-fledged settlement, which I have no doubt about," Lavrov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs
"If we clarify, then in the November 9 statement we are talking about the release of prisoners of war,” Lavrov stated…
 Azerbaijan president: Current course of events shows that Karabakh conflict would never be resolved peacefully
The post-war period, and the actions of international forces show that…
 Officer charged with Azerbaijan’s capturing of 62 Armenia soldiers in Artsakh: They were forces 15 times greater
There was no help; we were left alone…
 Lawyer of Armenia officer accused in 62 Shirak residents’ case: How was connection cut off on day of Azerbaijan attack?
The actual attack on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd took place on December 13…
 Iran hopes achieving goal of reopening, unblocking roads will not be disrupted in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Tehran hopes that the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over general delimitation will be resolved in peaceful atmosphere…
 High-tech minister: Not single centimeter will be handed over from Armenia’s territory
Vahagn Khachatryan spoke on the Azerbaijani military’s closure of some sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos