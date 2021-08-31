Russia’s Lavrov: Rhetoric of both sides of Karabakh conflict needs to be moderated

The rhetoric of both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict needs to be moderated. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this at Tuesday’s joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow.

"Our [i.e., Russia’s] position is the following: we are completely inclined to the documents which our leaders have approved in a trilateral format, on November 9, 2020 and this year on January 11.

Now I proceed from the fact that we are not talking about the resumption of the process, but about the fulfillment of what has already been signed. For that, it is necessary to ensure reliable security, and, of course, to start rebuilding trust.

A trilateral working group—at the level of [Armenian, Russian, and Azerbaijani] deputy prime ministers—, which deals with the restoration of transport communications and economic ties, has a special role here; this will be a very important means.

We consider it important to moderate the rhetoric of both sides, which will create conditions for a final, full-fledged settlement, which I have no doubt about," Lavrov said.