Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile 'blacklist' of opposition MPs

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The authorities have compiled a blacklist of opposition MPs and are actively working towards them in order to free the parliament from the presence of undesirables as soon as possible.

It is especially about the MPs of the "Armenia" Faction. For example, (…) [former deputy prime minister Armen] Gevorgyan is at the top of the authorities’ blacklist. Probably the reason is that he is one of [second President Robert] Kocharyan's most trusted people and thus already poses a danger to the authorities.

According to authorities’ sources, soon the RA Prosecutor General will enter the NA [(National Assembly)]—after Armen Gevorgyan, in connection with which they will point out some offshore deal and a transfer of a large amount of money in his son's name—as illegal enrichment.